Police investigating reports of man in white van offering candy to children in Taneytown

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Taneytown police are looking to identify the driver of a white work/camper van that was allegedly offering candy to children.

Officers responded to Cambridge Court following reports of a man in a white van offering candy to children before leaving the area after the children ran away.

Police said the vehicle was last seen turning onto Grand Drive.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the driver.

“We understand that incidents like these can make the community feel unsafe,” police said. “Please know we are committed to investigating this and providing a transparent response when we have the information to do so.”

Anyone with information or doorbell camera footage is asked to contact police at 410-751-1150.