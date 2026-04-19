Police investigating Sunday morning murder-suicide inside Westminster home

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Westminster on Sunday morning.

Around 8:29am police were called to the 300 block of E. Main Street for a reported shooting inside a home.

After being unable to make contact with anyone inside, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Team entered at which time they discovered the bodies of two unidentified family members.

Police are confident there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Westminster Police Department at 410- 848-4646.

