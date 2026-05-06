Mennonite church in Mt. Airy damaged after Tuesday evening fire

MT. AIRY, Md. — A Mennonite church caught fire Tuesday evening in Carroll County.

The two alarm fire took about 90 minutes to put out.

It left behind approximately $400,000 in damage.

Luckily no one was hurt, as the church is not currently used but is still being maintained.

The church is located along Watersville Road in Mt. Airy.

A passerby was first to notice the flames.

Investigators believe the fire broke out in the attic.

While the cause is under investigation, the Maryland Fire Marshal couldn't rule out an electrical failure.