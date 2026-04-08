McDaniel College hosts 35th annual Tournament of Champions for Carroll County students with special needs

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — More than 100 students with special needs from Carroll County paired up with college volunteers for a day of games and activities at McDaniel College's 35th annual Tournament of Champions.
WATCH: McDaniel College hosts 35th annual Tournament of Champions for local students
From balloons and parachutes to adapted sports stations, every activity is designed so every child can participate. It is a day students look forward to all year.
"I work in a lot of the schools, and the kids are very excited every year," says Hannah Costa, McDaniel College Tournament Champions Commitee.
"If you just mention it, they light up. Um, so I think it's a great event that brings the community together and allows everyone to feel involved and included, and they get to have a good time one day. They get to miss school and have fun," Costa says.
The event started decades ago to give kids who did not qualify for the Special Olympics a chance to compete.
It has grown into a celebration of connection, with participants receiving medals, certificates, and memories that last far beyond the day.
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