McDaniel College hosts 35th annual Tournament of Champions for Carroll County students with special needs

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — More than 100 students with special needs from Carroll County paired up with college volunteers for a day of games and activities at McDaniel College's 35th annual Tournament of Champions.

WATCH: McDaniel College hosts 35th annual Tournament of Champions for local students McDaniel College hosts 35th Tournament of Champions

From balloons and parachutes to adapted sports stations, every activity is designed so every child can participate. It is a day students look forward to all year.

"I work in a lot of the schools, and the kids are very excited every year," says Hannah Costa, McDaniel College Tournament Champions Commitee.

"If you just mention it, they light up. Um, so I think it's a great event that brings the community together and allows everyone to feel involved and included, and they get to have a good time one day. They get to miss school and have fun," Costa says.

The event started decades ago to give kids who did not qualify for the Special Olympics a chance to compete.

It has grown into a celebration of connection, with participants receiving medals, certificates, and memories that last far beyond the day.

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