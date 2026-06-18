Maryland woman stuck in Panama after suffering stroke on vacation could return to U.S. Sunday

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — 28-year-old Kalin Rytina, an Eldersburg native, could return home Sunday from Panama after suffering a stroke while on vacation, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover her medical costs.

Kalin’s father, Mike Rytina, told WMAR-2 News that during her journey home from vacation, she had a layover in Panama. It was there she began feeling dizzy, nauseous, and confused.

Doctors moved Kalin out of the ICU after a few days. While she was conscious and able to understand those around her, she was initially unable to speak.

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According to an update posted Wednesday by Megan Wright, Kalin’s best friend, she has continued making daily progress and is now taking her medications orally instead of through an IV.

Wright shared that Kalin has been up and moving around, watching the World Cup, eating solid foods, and participating in physical therapy both in and out of bed.

Recent scans show that the swelling in her brain has slightly decreased, with no signs of hemorrhage or hydrocephalus, According to Wright.

“We are hopeful that she may be able to return to the United States on Sunday. She misses home very much and is looking forward to being closer to her loved ones. Thank you all for the incredible love, support, prayers, and generosity during this difficult time,” Wright said.

She concluded by thanking everyone who has donated and sent kind messages during Kalin’s recovery.