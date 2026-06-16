CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — What was supposed to be a dream vacation for 28-year-old Kalin Rytina of Eldersberg took a turn for the worse on her way back home to Maryland.

Community rallies behind Maryland woman stuck in Panama after suffering stroke on vacation Eldersberg family races to bring 28-year-old home after stroke in Panama

"Doing the normal things 28-year-old healthy young people do, horseback riding, ziplining, just having a good time. On the way back, she had a layover in Panama, and that's when she started feeling dizzy, nauseous, and confused," her father Mike Rytina said.

Doctors moved Kalin out of the ICU after a few days. She is conscious and can understand those around her, but is not able to speak. With swelling in her brain, she needs multiple scans and tests.

Madi Rytina Kalin in her hospital bed with her sister Madi

According to a GoFundMe set up by friends and family, medical costs are already around $45,000.

"Unfortunately, the struggle we have is insurance isn't covering anything; everything has to be out of pocket, we have to pay up front," Mike said.

But the community immediately stepped up to help them, donating to the GoFundMe and offering translation help with the language barrier.

"It's crazy how quick a community can come together like this in such a short amount of time and how quickly people can spread what's going on," said Madi Rytina, Kalin's sister.

Beyond the medical bills, the family still needs to arrange a medical evacuation to bring Kalin back to the United States.

Even then, her recovery will leave a gap at home, as Kalin helps look after her mother, who is disabled.

Madi Rytina Kalin with her family, including her mother

"She's a caretaker at home," Madi said. "It's going to be definitely a hard adjustment to get home, but I know she's resilient, she's gone through so much in her life, and I know she can get through this too."

The family is hopeful a medical evacuation could happen, depending on Kalin's test results. They're still waiting to hear back from the U.S. Embassy to coordinate.

"As long as those scans come back normal and nothing's elevated, nothing's changed, they're saying medivac could possibly be the best thing, maybe later this week. So we're still holding out hope," Mike said.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

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