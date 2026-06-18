Maryland woman returns home after stroke during vacation left her stuck in Panama

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — 28-year-old Kalin Rytina, an Eldersburg native, has returned home from Panama after suffering a stroke while on vacation.

Kalin’s father, Mike Rytina, told WMAR-2 News that during her journey home, she had a layover in Panama. It was there she began feeling dizzy, nauseous, and confused.

Doctors moved Kalin out of the ICU after a few days. While she was conscious and able to understand those around her, she was initially unable to speak.

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Megan Wright, Kalin’s best friend, said she continued making daily progress and was taking her medications orally instead of through an IV.

Wright shared at the time that Kalin had been up and moving around, watching the World Cup, eating solid foods, and participating in physical therapy both in and out of bed.

Recent scans had shown that the swelling in her brain has slightly decreased, with no signs of hemorrhage or hydrocephalus, According to Wright.

She concluded by thanking everyone who has donated and sent kind messages during Kalin’s recovery.

People close to the situation told WMAR-2 News that Kalin's journey back home costed over $50,000, while her GoFundMe raised just over $41,000.

She is said to be at a local hospital undergoing tests.