Lightning strikes leave hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in property damage throughout Maryland

WESTMINSTER, Md. — More storms ripped through Maryland on Monday leaving thousands without power yet again.

Besides outages, some homeowners endured hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in property damage caused by lightning strikes.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal noted two such incidents, one in Carroll County, and the other in Garrett.

A 40 x 45 foot barn on Gorman Road in Oakland was among the latest targets.

Lighting first struck a nearby tree which ignited the barn around 3:11 Tuesday morning.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

While it took just 10 minutes for little more than a dozen firefighters to put out the flames, it still caused $50,000 in damage.

Earlier around 4:15pm, a home along Count Flame Court in Westminster caught fire after its roof was hit by lightning.

This incident required a response from 60 firefighters, taking about half-an-hour to get things under control.

No one was hurt, unfortunately damage is estimated at $300,000.