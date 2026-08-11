Lightning strikes leave hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in property damage throughout Maryland

WESTMINSTER, Md. — More storms ripped through Maryland on Monday leaving thousands without power yet again.
Besides outages, some homeowners endured hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in property damage caused by lightning strikes.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal noted two such incidents, one in Carroll County, and the other in Garrett.
A 40 x 45 foot barn on Gorman Road in Oakland was among the latest targets.
Lighting first struck a nearby tree which ignited the barn around 3:11 Tuesday morning.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
While it took just 10 minutes for little more than a dozen firefighters to put out the flames, it still caused $50,000 in damage.
Earlier around 4:15pm, a home along Count Flame Court in Westminster caught fire after its roof was hit by lightning.
This incident required a response from 60 firefighters, taking about half-an-hour to get things under control.
No one was hurt, unfortunately damage is estimated at $300,000.