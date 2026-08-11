BGE: 21,700 without power following Monday storms, crews work to restore services

As a result of Monday's thunderstorms, according to BGE, around 21,700 customers are without power.

The outages range over more than 760 individual restoration jobs across the region, including Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

Officials say Howard County was the hardest hit.

BGE says it has restored approximately 12,800 customers and that 80% of those affected will have power by 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 11th, followed by the majority of the remaining customers on Wednesday by 9 p.m.

The latest outage information, including the total number of outages and general locations, is available on BGE.com.

How customers can report outages

BGE asks all customers to report their outage in any of the following ways: