Life without parole for man who targeted ex-associate, but ended up killing another person in Finksburg

FINKSBURG, Md. — Life in prison without parole is the punishment for a Hanover, Pennsylvania man who targeted his one-time business associate over owed money.

Back in December 2024 — Austin Potocki, 32, traveled to Finksburg, in Carroll County, to murder David Anderson.

Instead he ended up wounding Anderson, while shooting to death an Owings Mills man traveling with him, named Benjamin Billings.

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Investigators discovered Potocki possessed a "hit list" in his phone with Anderson named at the top.

Also inside Potocki's phone was a Google map measuring the distance between a nearby hill where shots were fired from and where Anderson and Billings were ultimately hit.

The map was reportedly created 11 days before Potocki carried out the killing.

In deciding his fate, the judge determined Potocki acted with “pure evil," and therefore was too great a risk to ever again be free.