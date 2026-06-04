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Life without parole for man who targeted ex-associate, but ended up killing another person in Finksburg

Car collision involving three vehicles on Route 97
FILE PHOTO: A Carroll County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>FILE PHOTO: A Carroll County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Car collision involving three vehicles on Route 97
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FINKSBURG, Md. — Life in prison without parole is the punishment for a Hanover, Pennsylvania man who targeted his one-time business associate over owed money.

Back in December 2024 — Austin Potocki, 32, traveled to Finksburg, in Carroll County, to murder David Anderson.

Instead he ended up wounding Anderson, while shooting to death an Owings Mills man traveling with him, named Benjamin Billings.

RELATED: One of two men found shot inside pickup truck dies in Finksburg

Investigators discovered Potocki possessed a "hit list" in his phone with Anderson named at the top.

Also inside Potocki's phone was a Google map measuring the distance between a nearby hill where shots were fired from and where Anderson and Billings were ultimately hit.

The map was reportedly created 11 days before Potocki carried out the killing.

In deciding his fate, the judge determined Potocki acted with “pure evil," and therefore was too great a risk to ever again be free.

Austin Potocki
Austin Potocki

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