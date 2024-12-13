One of two men found shot inside pickup truck dies in Finksburg

FINKSBURG, Md. — A double shooting leaves a man dead in Carroll County.

Both individuals were discovered inside a pickup truck on Wesley Road, in Finksburg, around 7:45am Friday.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the driver died on scene.

Investigators said evidence suggests the "incident was not random."

Detectives do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

The names of the men shot were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 410-386-5900.

