MT AIRY, Md. (WMAR) - A shed is destroyed after a fire burned it to the ground on Sunday.

A passerby called firefighters around 1:30 in the morning to Harrisville Road after seeing the shed fire. It took 50 firefighters around 90 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Over $7,000 of damage was done to the shed and the contents inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.