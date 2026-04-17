Downtown Sykesville winner of 2026 Great American Main Street Award

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Downtown Sykesville is one of three main streets in America to receive the 2026 Great American Main Street Award. It recognizes communities that are revitalizing their historic downtowns and business districts in ways that protect their character and set an example for others across the country.

The Great American Main Street Award is the highest honor a downtown can achieve. The Downtown Sykesville Connection

“Sykesville’s recognition as a national model for progress proves that when we invest in our local main streets and move in partnership with our communities, we don't just revitalize a downtown—we generate economic momentum that makes our entire state more competitive,” said Gov. Wes Moore.

Sykesville’s Main Street program became an independent nonprofit, Downtown Sykesville Connection, in 2017. With state support, the group has helped 74 businesses open or expand, creating 169 jobs. Today, downtown has a 0% vacancy rate and a strong small business community.

“Downtown Sykesville Connection represents the very best of the main street movement,” said Main Street America President and Chief Executive Officer Erin Barnes. “They didn’t just reduce vacancies or renovate buildings, they rebuilt trust. By clarifying their mission and investing in inclusive leadership, they transformed downtown into a place where businesses thrive and people feel they belong.”

The Town is celebrating its win on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. All of the shops and restaurants will be open, they'll have a DJ and family-friendly activities and giveaways.

The last time a Maryland town won the Great American Main Street Award was Downtown Frederick in 2005.

Downtown Sykesville Connection was a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award in 2023. The Town of Sykesville has also been awarded the titles of “Coolest Small Town in America” by Budget Travel in 2016 and “Best Main Street in America” by Independent We Stand amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.