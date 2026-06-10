Comptroller celebrates award-winning Maryland town with tour of the area

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland's Comptroller Brooke Lierman visited Sykesville today to celebrate the town being named one of the nations top three downtown areas.

The Carroll County town won the 2026 Great American Main Street Award back in April for it's work to revitalize it's downtown area.

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Lierman met with town officials to congratulate them on this accomplishment.

She presented the town with two certificates of recognition to honor its dedication to transforming Sykesville into a vibrant community hub. The comptroller said that city officials and community members hard work helped reduce store vacancies, increase community trust and generate economic growth for both the town and state.

"There's always something going on in Skyesville and that doesn't happen by accident. It takes intention. It takes progress and it really takes persistence to build what you have built," Lierman said.

She followed up her presentation with a tour of the award-winning downtown area, visiting shops and restaurants.

Mayor Stacy Link credits this win and its impact to the partnership between the public and the government to develop the downtown area into what it is today.

"All of this hard work, it started years and years and years ago and that brings us here today," Link said.

The Great American Main Street Award is the highest honor a downtown can achieve. The Downtown Sykesville Connection.

Sykesville’s Main Street program became an independent nonprofit, Downtown Sykesville Connection, in 2017. With state support, the group has helped 74 businesses open or expand, creating 169 jobs. Today, downtown has a 0% vacancy rate and a strong small business community.

