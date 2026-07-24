Carroll County Boy Scout on a mission to ease senior isolation one gift bag at a time

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old Boy Scout is working to bring comfort to senior citizens facing isolation as his Eagle Scout project.

Troop 380 fills 50 bags to bring joy to Carroll County seniors Troop 380 fills 50 bags to bring joy to Carroll County seniors

Aiden Tiffe and Troop 380 filled 50 bags with goodies that Meals on Wheels will deliver to senior citizens in difficult situations in the coming weeks. Tifee raised more than $4,000 for the project.

The idea came from a personal experience.

"When my grandma was older and not doing so great, she was in Vegas...we couldn't really visit; we were here, and I thought I can't be the only one who experienced that. Maybe we could do something to bring them a little bit more joy or comfort to their week," Tiffe said.

Community service is nothing new for Tiffe. He has volunteered with Meals on Wheels before and recently earned his white tags, clearing him to ride as a volunteer firefighter with Hereford Station 44 in Baltimore County.

Taylor Epps Troop 380 and the care bags

Scoutmaster Bob Frey said Tiffe sets an example for the younger members of Troop 380.

"All the kids look up to him; they do. He's really good with being approachable and making sure they're included. He's a great kid; he's gonna make a big impact on our community," Frey said.

Taylor Epps Aiden giving a thumbs up while bringing the bags to be delivered

Tiffe hopes the project leaves a meaningful impression on the people who receive the bags — and on those around them.

"Not that benches in the park aren't great, but I feel like this would have more impact on an individual person and hopefully their families as well, knowing people are out there and that they care," Tifee said.

Troop 380 meets every Wednesday at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hampstead.

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