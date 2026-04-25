Authorities investigate fires at two vacant Springfield Hospital Center buildings in Sykesville as arson

Authorities are investigating fires in two separate buildings at the Springfield Hospital Center as arson.

Maryland State Fire Marshal A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are on the scene and actively investigating two separate fires at Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville.



The incident happened in Sykesville Saturday morning.

According to the Marykand State Fire Marshal, the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department and several surrounding departments arrived at the scene just before 8am.

Once there, fire crews saw two buildings on fire, one at 1121 2nd St. and 1123 2nd St.

Maryland State Fire Marshal A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are on the scene and actively investigating two separate fires at Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville.



At the time, both buildings, which are property of the Maryland Department of Health, were vacant.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-386-3050. We will provide updates as we receive more information.