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5th Annual Veterans Celebration held at Carroll County Farm Museum on Sunday

5th Annual Veterans Celebration held at Carroll County Farm Museum
KJ Simpson
5th Annual Veterans Celebration held at Carroll County Farm Museum
5th Annual Veterans Celebration held at Carroll County Farm Museum
Posted

America's veterans can't be thanked enough for the sacrifices they have made.

Carroll County is making sure that they feel the love and appreciation.

On Sunday, the 5th Annual Veterans Celebration was held at the Carroll County Farm Museum.

"It's incredibly important we do this, because without them, we would not have a country," says Joseph Vigliotti, Carroll County Commissioner, District 1.

"We would not have the home that we do. We would not have the community that we do, and veterans do not get the recognition that they deserve."

The event featured a military equipment display, a beer vendor, food trucks, a GAGA Pit, and the Oriole bird was also taking part in the celebration.

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