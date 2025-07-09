TOWSON, Md. — As Baltimore County representation expands, the Woodlawn community wanted to make sure it's kept in the conversation.

WATCH: Woodlawn community speak with council members on redistricting issue Woodlawn residents fight three-way split in Baltimore County redistricting plan

Tuesday night a revolving door of people spoke to Baltimore County Council members in an effort to make sure the Woodlawn community isn't lost in the midst of a redistricting.

This all spurred from the council expanding from seven to nine members.

But the proposed county district map would split Woodlawn into three different districts.

In response, community members drew up a countermap.

Councilman Izzy Patoka said he doesn't believe the Woodlawn map or the original proposed map will pass.

"I think it'll be an evolving process. I think that there will be tweaks that may not be the Woodlawn map, nor will it be the map that was recommended by the commission. I think there's an appetite from the county council to make modifications and make a map that moves us," Patoka said.

The main argument from Woodlawn neighbors, like Karen Williams, is that the proposed redistricting map will diminish their voices.

"We have droughts in our area, we don't have food markets, we don't have all of the services like some of the other counties. And I think if we had our own representation, then we could speak to those people, and we could have them speak for us so that we can bring our communities and make them whole," Williams said.

She agreed with Patoka that the map created by community members isn't perfect.

"There probably needs to be some tweaking to that map, but I think it's the most inclusive map."

Patoka told WMAR 2 News that there will likely be more public meetings about this situation.

Linda Dorsey Walker left council members with a final plea.

"I beg of you, respect these people. They want to vote for somebody. Give them the respect they need to vote for one of you in the future," she said.

The county council has until October 1st of this year to finalize a map.

