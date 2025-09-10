Woodlawn Library set to close for $22 million renovations

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Public Library Woodlawn Branch is set to close as it prepares for a $22 million renovation.

Construction, expected to start October 2025, will help the increase the "building footprint to 34,000 square feet to include the lower level of the building," the library's website said.

While under construction, a temporary location will opened at 6660 Security Boulevard starting Monday, October 6.

Renovations to the branch include:



Areas for adults, teens, tweens and children

Cafe

Community conference room

Co-lab spaces

Digital media lab

Homework rooms

Large meeting room

Quiet and work study areas

Recording studio

Storyville

