Loaded gun found at Woodlawn High School after report of potential fight, student arrested

Baltimore County Police recovered a loaded gun at Woodlawn High School Wednesday morning after responding to reports of a potential fight.

Officers arrived at the school around 10 a.m. and conducted a search that led to the firearm being recovered, according to police.

Police said the gun was not fired and no students were injured.

A letter from the school said two students got into a verbal alertcation. Staff members separated the students, and reports that one of the students had a weapon led to a search. The School Resource Officer responded and took the weapon, and the student was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This letter was sent to the school community:

Dear Woodlawn High School Community,



I am writing to share information about an incident that occurred this morning. Two students engaged in a verbal altercation. Staff members quickly intervened and separated the students. As a result of the investigation and reports that one of the students may have had a weapon, a search was conducted, and one of the students was found to have a gun.



Our School Resource Officer responded and confiscated the weapon, and the student was arrested. Additional Baltimore County police officers also responded to the school to assist. This is now a police matter, and an investigation is underway.



I want to thank our staff for their quick and appropriate response. The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and we will continue to swiftly address any behavior that puts our school community at risk. Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on school property, and the student will receive serious school consequences in addition to law enforcement action.



Please take a moment to speak with your child about the importance of making safe choices and reporting any safety concerns to a trusted adult right away. We each play a critical role in keeping our school safe. Our school counselors are available to support any student who may need it.



If you have questions, please contact the main office.



Principal Yalonda Booker

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