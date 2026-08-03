Woman found shot dead at Towson apartment complex Sunday night

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Towson apartment complex that left one woman dead.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Cromwell Valley Apartments in the Unit Block of Treeway Court at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

The victim, an unidentified woman, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community. Additional details will be released as they become available, police say.