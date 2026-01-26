OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Children enjoyed sledding outside Gleandon Elementary School on Monday afternoon as Baltimore County worked to clear roads following the major winter storm this past weekend.

Mason Boll, 13, experienced his first sledding adventure of the season.

"How much fun... it's amazing," Boll said. When asked about his favorite part, he replied, "Probably crashing into your friends."

Winter storm cleanup continues in Baltimore County as kids enjoy sledding Kids sled as Baltimore County clears storm roads

On Harvestview Road in Reisterstown, Sam Robinson joined his grandchildren and other community members in cleanup efforts. His road remained one of the few untreated areas, but Robinson wasn't concerned since main roads took priority.

"It's expected because they're doing the primary roads first... tertiary roads after that," Robinson said.

Lauren Buckler, director of the Department of Public Works and Transportation for Baltimore County, said all roads should be plowed and cleared by the end of the day. She addressed concerns about overnight conditions heading into Wednesday.

"It's good and bad temperatures have stayed low. There's a lot of reasons that's bad, but in terms of ice, that helps us a little bit that we won't have as much melting and refreeze. There's gonna be some. The roads that we plowed at this point you may not see blacktop. You're gonna see packed down snow. So that will help control the ice situation," Buckler said.

In Owings Mills, Neil Weathers cleared his garage and walkway as a precaution.

"Right now I'm trying to make sure in case of emergency... time consuming," Weathers said.

Buckler expects residents can resume day-to-day errands and activities Tuesday, but reminds everyone to proceed carefully and cautiously.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.