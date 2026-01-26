Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18  WX Alerts 88  Closings/Delays
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Winter storm cleanup continues in Baltimore County as kids enjoy sledding

Department of Public Works director says residents can resume normal activities Tuesday but urges caution due to potential ice conditions overnight
kids sledding Baltimore County.jpg
Michael Seitz/WMAR
kids sledding Baltimore County.jpg
Posted

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Children enjoyed sledding outside Gleandon Elementary School on Monday afternoon as Baltimore County worked to clear roads following the major winter storm this past weekend.

Mason Boll, 13, experienced his first sledding adventure of the season.

"How much fun... it's amazing," Boll said. When asked about his favorite part, he replied, "Probably crashing into your friends."

Winter storm cleanup continues in Baltimore County as kids enjoy sledding

Kids sled as Baltimore County clears storm roads

On Harvestview Road in Reisterstown, Sam Robinson joined his grandchildren and other community members in cleanup efforts. His road remained one of the few untreated areas, but Robinson wasn't concerned since main roads took priority.

"It's expected because they're doing the primary roads first... tertiary roads after that," Robinson said.

Lauren Buckler, director of the Department of Public Works and Transportation for Baltimore County, said all roads should be plowed and cleared by the end of the day. She addressed concerns about overnight conditions heading into Wednesday.

"It's good and bad temperatures have stayed low. There's a lot of reasons that's bad, but in terms of ice, that helps us a little bit that we won't have as much melting and refreeze. There's gonna be some. The roads that we plowed at this point you may not see blacktop. You're gonna see packed down snow. So that will help control the ice situation," Buckler said.

In Owings Mills, Neil Weathers cleared his garage and walkway as a precaution.

"Right now I'm trying to make sure in case of emergency... time consuming," Weathers said.

Buckler expects residents can resume day-to-day errands and activities Tuesday, but reminds everyone to proceed carefully and cautiously.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR