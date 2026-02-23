Winter storm brings power outages to Catonsville homes, traffic lights

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Hundreds of Catonsville residents, including businesses and traffic signals, lost power following the winter storm, joining the thousands of Marylanders who experienced outages Sunday into Monday.

According to BGE's outage map, around 500 people in the Catonsville area were without power in the early afternoon.

The CVS on Edmondson Avenue and Winters Lane was among those impacted, leaving customers, including Jody Mathias, without access to a prescription.

"There were a couple cars in the lot, and I pulled in and tried to go in and the door wouldn't work. So I sit there for a little bit, eventually figured out well, if the electricity out, if the stoplights out, I'm not getting in there," Mathias, who was there to pick up a family member's prescription, told WMAR-2 News.

Mathias returned in the afternoon and decided to try another CVS location instead.

Traffic signals, including one at Winters Lane, remained out for several hours as crews worked to restore power. BGE says most of the damage throughout the storm was caused by trees and tree limbs, and said it prioritizes the largest jobs first, as well as those that have been out of service the longest.

Kristin Kerr, who walks dogs in the area, said the storm made her workday more difficult, though she and her clients — including dogs named Colby, Nevitt and Freddie — were spared from the outages.

"I love it when it's falling, but I hate it when it lingers. It's a mess. It makes my job a little harder," Kerr told WMAR-2 News.

Kerr noted not everyone in the neighborhood was as fortunate.

"A friend one street over lost power today. We haven't thankfully, but some of our clients have," Kerr added.

At BGE's latest update early Monday afternoon, it said it had restored power for about 8,000 customers.