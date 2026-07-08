Wife of Atlanta radio host Big Tigger arrested on Baltimore County kidnapping charges

HAART COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia apprehended Alicia Denise Brown, who was wanted by Baltimore County Police for the disappearance of 10-year-old Ailea Brown.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Aliea was last seen on May 25, 2019, at her home in the 300 block of Erin Russel Court in Reisterstown.

NCMEC says Ailea would be 17 years old now.

Baltimore County police confirmed to WMAR-2 News that their Crimes Against Children Unit has filed charges against Brown, and are coordinating with Hart County to facilitate Brown's extradition to Maryland.

On Monday, at 8:46 p.m., the Hart County Sheriff's Office received a BOLO, "Be On The Lookout," in regard to a vehicle traveling north on I-85.

Deputies found the vehicle near Exit 177 on I-85 and conducted a felony traffic stop, with assistance of Georgia State Patrol.

The driver, who was identified as Brown, was taken into custody and two young children were recovered from the vehicle. WMAR-2 News has not been able to verify if Aliea was among those found in the vehicle.

Authorities say the children in the vehicle were found unharmed.

It was later discovered that Brown was also wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of interference with child custody.

"We are thankful for the quick response and teamwork of our deputies, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and all assisting agencies. Their coordinated efforts resulted in the safe recovery of both children and the successful apprehension of the suspect," Sheriff Chris Carroll said.

According to WSB-TV, Brown is the wife of Atlanta radio host Darian Morgan, better known as Big Tigger.

WSB-TV reports that Morgan was arrested in June following an argument with Brown in their bedroom over texts from a female co-worker.

During that argument, Brown accused Morgan of grabbing her arms and making her stumble headfirst into an office door, causing her to suffer bruises and cuts.

Morgan has since denied the allegations, and, via an Instagram post, announced he is stepping away from The Big Tigger Morning Show to "focus on his family."

Baltimore County police say the investigation into Brown remains ongoing.