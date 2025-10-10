"We're just excited to be here celebrating": Bill's Music commemorates 60 years of service to Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Bill's Music in Catonsville is more than just instruments.

For decades, each strum and note at the music store has held a story.

And that's something worth celebrating.

On October 11, 1965, Bill Higgins opened Bill's Music going on to grow the music store into what it is today.

Although he sadly passed away earlier this year, Bill's Music is still very much a family business.

Bill's Music commemorates 60 years of service to Catonsville Bill's Music commemorates 60 years of service to Catonsville

His son Brian, President of Bill's Music House, told WMAR-2 News that he grew up with the store.

"But the biggest memory is all the people we've gotten to meet over the years. We have literally 4th generation customers, we've had people coming in all their lives," he said.

He's speaking of people like Bill Dayman, who remembers the first time he came into the store when he was a young kid.

"I started looking at the cheap end guitars and he goes, if you want to learn to play you need something good to play on. So he took me to the back of the store and there were all these beautiful guitars and I said, not gonna happen," Dayman said.

He only had $30 to give.

But in what we're told was classic behavior for Bill Higgins, he let him pay off the guitar as time went on.

"It was a natural finish Les Paul guitar," he said emotionally, "He gave me something nobody else ever thought of doing and would've helped me. And I'm still playing music and I'm 73."

He's one of many people who filed into Bill's music to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The Higgins family unveiled a custom guitar in their father's honor, a WPH 1965 custom Martin.

"We're just excited to be here celebrating. We thank all the people who are here, the people who have been coming in over the years. It's a lot of fun. We're proud to be able to say we're 60 years old."

Don't worry, the celebration isn't over!

On Saturday they'll hold a dance at Catonsville Knights of Columbus.

All proceeds will go towards the Warrior Music Foundation which provides free music lessons for veterans.