BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The work to prepare for the weekend's wintry weather in Baltimore County has already begun.

WATCH: "We're 100 percent prepared," Baltimore County officials ready for weekend's snowstorm Baltimore County officials ready for weekend's snowstorm

County Administrative Officer D'Andrea Walker told WMAR-2 News about the work that's been done so far.

"We started our brining services earlier today. That will be complete tomorrow. Saturday evening, when our crews come in, we will start our salting on our secondary roads," Walker said.

She said they are 100 percent ready for what's to come.

"We have about 500 pieces of equipment that we will be using during this storm. We will also be bringing in contractors. We have about 600 personnel that will be working during this storm."

That's in addition to about 91,000 tons of salt in 17 salt domes across the county.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier wants to emphasize the importance of staying safe during this storm.

"The most important thing is stay in the house and stay off the roads if possible because we don't know how deep it's going to be, and this is - since we haven't had a storm for 10 years, we don't really know what to expect," Klausmeier said.

As far as cleanup, crews won't go out to plow until the snow has completely stopped.

"If we get anywhere over 10 inches, it's a guarantee that it'll take us about 48 hours to clear the roads we have here in the county," Walker explained.

She asks residents for patience heading into the weekend.