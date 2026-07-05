Watersedge Fireworks Celebration in Dundalk canceled Sunday night due to weather

DUNDALK, Md. — The weather continues to rain on the parade of 4th of July celebrations over the weekend.

Due to inclement weather, the Watersedge Fireworks Celebration scheduled for tonight, July 5, in Dundalk has been cancelled. There is no rain date. #Dundalk — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 5, 2026

According to Baltimore County Police, the Watersedge Fireworks Celebration, which was scheduled for Sunday night, has been canceled in Dundalk.

There is no rain date according to officials.