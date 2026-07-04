Water Rescue Underway: Three people stuck in mud while tubing in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Fire Department is currently conducting a water rescue operation in Cockeysville after three people became trapped in mud at Loch Raven Reservoir.

Fire officials report that water rescue crews are working to free the individuals, who were tubing when they became stuck in the muddy conditions near the Warren Road Bridge.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

The Baltimore County Police Department helicopter is providing aerial assistance to the rescue operation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.