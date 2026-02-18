Water main break reduces Pulaski Highway traffic to one lane, repairs expected to take days

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A water main break on Pulaski Highway at Campbell Boulevard has reduced traffic to one lane in the eastbound direction, with repairs expected to take several days.

Crews were working for several hours to assess the damage and direct traffic around the break. Initially, cars were able to use lanes on both sides of the middle lane, but as water continued spilling onto the roadway, only one lane remains open for drivers to pass through.

The water main break has not caused the road to collapse, but small cracks are visible in the pavement where water is breaking through the surface.

The damaged pipe belongs to Baltimore City Public Works. Although Pulaski Highway is a state road, Baltimore County is responsible for repairing any road damage that results from the break.

The repair process involves multiple steps and agencies. First, crews must shut off the water supply. Then Baltimore City will repair the burst pipe, and Baltimore County will handle road repairs.

State Highway Administration officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes, including I-95 or Philadelphia Road, to avoid increased traffic congestion during the multi-day repair process.

The water main break affects only the eastbound lane of Pulaski Highway. Officials have not provided a timeline for when repairs will be completed.

