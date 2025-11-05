VIDEO: Deer roaming Baltimore County with pumpkin bucket on its face has been freed

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The quest to free a deer roaming Parkville with a pumpkin bucket stuck to its face is finally over.

Bob Swensen, with First Response Drone Pet Search and Rescue, posted pictures and video of the deer on Facebook, showing what appears to be the deer with marks on top of its head from where the bucket was on its face.

VIDEO: Swensen shows the deer with the marks reflecting where the bucket was Deer roaming Parkville with pumpkin bucket on its face freed

WMAR-2 News was made aware of the deer, who was named Blue Bucket Boy (BBB) by the volunteer rescuers searching to help, on October 30 and was told by Swensen that there would be searches for it to help remove the bucket from its head.

Swensen even used a thermal drone camera to try and keep tabs on it as it continued to wander the area.

But after some time, Blue Bucket Boy was able to be freed to wander without the restrictions of the Halloween bucket.