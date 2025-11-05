Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

VIDEO: Deer roaming Baltimore County with pumpkin bucket on its face has been freed

Deer Freed.png
Bob Swensen/Facebook
Deer Freed.png
Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The quest to free a deer roaming Parkville with a pumpkin bucket stuck to its face is finally over.

Bob Swensen, with First Response Drone Pet Search and Rescue, posted pictures and video of the deer on Facebook, showing what appears to be the deer with marks on top of its head from where the bucket was on its face.

RELATED: Deer with pumpkin bucket on its face seen wandering in Baltimore County

VIDEO: Swensen shows the deer with the marks reflecting where the bucket was

Deer roaming Parkville with pumpkin bucket on its face freed

WMAR-2 News was made aware of the deer, who was named Blue Bucket Boy (BBB) by the volunteer rescuers searching to help, on October 30 and was told by Swensen that there would be searches for it to help remove the bucket from its head.

Swensen even used a thermal drone camera to try and keep tabs on it as it continued to wander the area.

But after some time, Blue Bucket Boy was able to be freed to wander without the restrictions of the Halloween bucket.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR