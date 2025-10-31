Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deer with pumpkin bucket on its face seen wandering in Baltimore County

Bob Swenson
PARKVILLE, Md. — A deer in Baltimore County is not getting into the Halloween spirit. It has been spotted in the Parkville area with a blue pumpkin bucket stuck on its nose and mouth.

Bob Swenson, with First Response Drone Pet Search and Rescue, posted pictures and video of the deer on Facebook, stating that it has been like this for about five days.

The deer doesn't seem to be in any pain, but people are concerned that it cannot eat or drink.

Swenson is out today searching the area with a thermal drone camera to hopefully catch the deer and free it from the plastic muzzle.

