Unlicensed teen driver may face charges after deadly Owings Mills crash

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Baltimore County teen could face charges following a deadly car crash in Owings Mills Monday.

It happened around 11:20am at the intersection of New Town Boulevard and and Middle Mill Drive.

That's where 74-year-old Patricia Cook was trying to make a left turn when her Honda Fit was struck by an oncoming Jeep operated by an unlicensed 16-year-old.

The collision left Cook trapped inside her vehicle, ultimately causing her death.

After initially running away from the crash scene, the teenage driver later returned with a family member.

While the exact cause remains under investigation, investigators say the teen was traveling "at a potentially high rate of speed."