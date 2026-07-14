Two injured after vehicle drives into Randallstown pawn shop

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop in Randallstown, injuring two people.

According to police, officers responded to the 8700 block of Liberty Road at approximately 5 p.m. following reports of a vehicle striking a building.

The vehicle, which authorities have not yet identified, reportedly drove straight through the pawn shop, resulting in injuries to two individuals inside the store.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

Authorities stated that additional information will be released as it becomes available.