Turner Station neighbors meet over Recreation and Parks fees

TURNER STATION, Md. — Turner Station neighbors say they can't afford to use their community rec center anymore.

Wednesday night, dozens of people came to the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center searching for a solution.

President of the Turner Station Rec Council Maurisha White said a Baltimore County Rec and Parks memorandum would raise fees.

"All adult programming would have to pay, based on the fee structure, $25 per person. We have an orchestra program that based on those fees…which is $75 a year," White told WMAR-2 News.

The community's rec council won't sign the memorandum until the fees are dropped or at least cut, saying many community members can't afford it.

One basketball coach told us that the fees forced him to change where his kids play.

"We tried to get in the Baltimore County league, and they reject us. So we have to go elsewhere to play. We play our games at Cecil Kirk Collegiate School on Saturdays."

White said all of that money goes to the county Rec and Parks.

"For anyone in the community to utilize the facility as it stands right now, the nonprofit rate for rental is $100 an hour."

The memorandum is part of the county's Reimagine Recreation and Parks, which launched CivicRec, which handles buying permits and reserving spaces.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Executive's office sent WMAR-2 News a statement saying,

“Of the 44 nonprofit recreation and nature councils in Baltimore County, the Administration has executed memoranda of understanding with 43. The Turner Station Recreation Council (TSRC) is the only council that has not yet signed the agreement.



Formalizing these relationships through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) reflects the Department’s modernized and streamlined operating model, designed to increase access to County facilities and support both council-led and Department-led programs and special events.



In an effort to address concerns raised by TSRC, the Administration extended the grace period by one year, met with TSRC leadership more than ten times, offered amendments to accommodate specific requests, and provided numerous opportunities for continued negotiation while clarifying the details and intent of the MOU.



We remain ready to meet with the TSRC Board should there be interest in reconciling the terms of the agreement.” Baltimore County Executive's office

But neighbors said the history of the building is reason enough for them not to pay.

"We gave up our historically black school for this building, so should we continue to be charged the fees?," says White.

Councilman Izzy Patoka told us he's spoken with Rec and Park about the situation.

"We don't need to have excessive user fees in Baltimore County. People should have access that's affordable to their rec centers for people of all ages, even little guys like this one right here," Patoka said.

The Rec and Parks director attended the meeting but declined to comment on neighbor's concerns.

