The Towson University Tigers football team is riding high with a perfect 2-0 record to start the season, but their biggest test yet awaits as they prepare to face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.

WATCH: Towson Tigers face Maryland Terrapins test after 2-0 start Towson Tigers face Maryland Terrapins test after 2-0 start

The Tigers are coming off a dramatic 27-22 victory over in-town rival Morgan State in what's known as the battle for Greater Baltimore.

The close win demonstrated the team's growth under head coach Pete Shinnick, who has watched similar situations slip away in previous seasons.

"In 23, we had a couple shots to win games at the end. 24, we had some shots to win games at the end, but we didn't," Shinnick said. "So to be able to do that, you know, and to be able to take care of business, get it done, hey, that's the type of growth, that's the type of development that you want."

Now the Tigers face a much different challenge in the Maryland Terrapins, a Power 4 team competing in the Big 10 Conference. Shinnick will be coaching against Towson alumnus Mike Locksley, who has been supportive since Shinnick was hired.

"He's been great, and he's one of the first people who called me when I got the job," Shinnick said. "Though my phone was wrong. I'm like, why is Mike Locksley calling me? Doesn't make sense, but I'm gonna take the call. Did not know he was a Towson guy at the time, and then he's just been fantastic ever since."

For the upcoming matchup, Shinnick emphasized the fundamentals his team needs to execute against their higher-level opponent.

"We gotta play great football. We gotta hold on to the ball. We gotta be able to move it when we have those chances, and our defense has got to be stingy," Shinnick said.

Saturday's game represents a homecoming for several Tigers players, including Gene Jermaine and Miles Brody, who are both from the Maryland area.

"It's right down where I'm from in the Silver Spring area, so definitely gonna be close to home, right around the family. So I was definitely looking to have a good amount of family there," Jermaine said.

Brody echoed the excitement about playing close to home.

"It's gonna be a lot of fun. I got a lot of family coming out. I got a lot of guys coming out, a lot of guys that I played high school football with, so it's gonna be fun," Brody said.

The Tigers and Terrapins will kick off at 1:20 p.m. Saturday in College Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.