Towson student Maisie Rehkemper, 16, selected for Grammy Camp, the only Baltimore area student chosen

A 16-year-old Towson student was the only Baltimore area student to be selected for a highly competitive music camp.

Towson student selected for Grammy Camp in New York Towson student selected for Grammy Camp in New York

Maisie Rehkemper's love for music started early with playing the ukulele and bass guitar.

Then her band got her interested in music production.

She honed her skills during her time at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology.

Then she applied to the Grammy camp, a national music industry program for high school students interested in having a career in music.

When Maisie got accepted, she couldn't believe it.

“I almost fell out of my chair; I was so excited,” says Rehkemper.

“And I just couldn’t believe it because it’s so competitive to get into. I think the rate is less than 10% of people get in.”

She'll head to Grammy camp in New York in August.