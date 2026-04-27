TOWSON, Md. — Towson neighbors are cashing in complaints about proposed changes at the Bank of America on York Road.

Towson neighbors cashing in complaints over Bank of America proposed new signs Towson neighbors oppose the new illuminated Bank of America signs

The bank is requesting variances to install two illuminated signs at the location, each with an area of 30 sq ft by 28 sq ft.

“I don’t understand what they need it for, but I do believe that there’s no advantage—I don’t see the advantage to them. Everybody knows this Bank of America location," said Rodgers Forge neighbor Debra Mitchell.

Mitchell believes it would be a detriment to the neighborhood.

“We have a historic neighborhood here, and it really flies in the face of the aesthetics of a historic neighborhood.”

The bank is positioned between the Rodgers Forge, Anneslie, and Stoneleigh neighborhoods.

All neighborhoods have been here for well over 90 years.

Mitchell also thinks the signs would bring a lot of light pollution to the area.

“Our neighbors are very close to where the sign would be; it would bear down into their house, into their yards.”

She's hopeful that Bank of America will hear their worries and retract the sign plan.

“I’m a loyal customer of Bank of America, and I know they want to do the right thing, as evidence by their stellar customer service, and maybe they don’t realize the damaging effects that it would have to morale and their reputation in the neighborhood," she told WMAR-2 News.

“Maybe after hearing from others, they will be sensitized to it and make different plans.”

WMAR-2 News reached out to Bank of America for comment but hasn't heard back yet.

There will be a zoning hearing on the matter on Tuesday.

Join the Webex hearing online

Join the hearing by telephone at 1-415-655-0001, Access Code: 231 161 83232

Webinar Password: 4321 (from phones and video systems)

To request an in-person hearing, contact Administrative Hearings at 410-887-3868, ext. 0

