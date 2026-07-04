Three people rescued after being stuck in mud while tubing in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Fire Department conducted a water rescue operation in Cockeysville after three people became trapped in mud at Loch Raven Reservoir.

Fire officials report that water rescue crews were working to free the individuals, who were tubing when they became stuck in the muddy conditions near the Warren Road Bridge.

Baltimore County Fire rescuers, along with Maryland State Police hoisters, freed all subjects and transported them on the helicopter via basket.

The individuals were taken to a landing site for medical evaluation.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.