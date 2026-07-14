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Three hospitalized after water rescue operation in Monkton

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MONKTON, Md. — The Baltimore County Fire Department conducted a water rescue in Monkton on Monday night.

Fire officials say that at 8:11 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Monkton Road following reports of people in the water.

At the scene, multiple people had to be rescued, with three requiring transport to the hospital for minor injuries.

Fire officials did not specify how many people were rescued or what initially prompted the rescue operation.

Units cleared the scene after the operation was complete.

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Kelly Groft
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