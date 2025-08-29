Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three people found dead inside Baltimore County home

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police found three people dead in a home in the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive Thursday night.

Officers arrived at the location around 3:30pm in response to a call to check on a subject.

Homicide detectives are at the scene collecting evidence. Authorities say they aren't looking for any additional suspects.

There is no threat to the public. The investigation is active and ongoing.

As detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, they urge anyone with information pertinent to the case to contact 410-307-2020 or 911.

