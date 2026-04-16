Three arrested in connection to series of robberies in Baltimore County area

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a series of robberies and thefts in the Catonsville area since January.

Police have arrested Mihail Alexandru, 20, Versalona Nicu, 26, and Mihaela Alexandru, 23.

In these cases, the suspects attempted to encourage victims to come closer or lean inside their car by asking for directions or offering them a blessing, police say.

Once the victim was within reach, the suspect allegedly forcibly removed necklaces before fleeing the scene.

Here are list of the incidents:

