Third annual Silent Veterans golf tournament in Windsor Mill raises money to support Maryland veterans

A golf tournament in Windsor Mill is bringing the community together to support those who served.

Silent Veterans golf tournament raises money for Maryland veterans Silent Veterans golf tournament raises money for Maryland veterans

The third annual event, hosted by Silent Veterans, drew dozens of players and sponsors with the goal of giving back to veterans.

Founder O’Neal Johnson, a former Marine and firefighter, started the organization after retiring. He said the support for the tournament has grown each year.

"I didn't have to go out so much boots on the ground to find sponsors. It, uh, it warms my heart, and also it supports my mission with solid veterans to support the veterans and those who have served and who are serving," Johnson said.

Johnson said events like the golf tournament not only raise money but also build community and connection for veterans across Maryland.

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