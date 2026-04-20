Teens plead guilty in Rodgers Forge shooting that hospitalized victim for 47 Days

TOWSON, Md. — Two teenagers have pleaded guilty in connection with an attempted murder incident in Towson on September 13, 2024, according to a spokesperson with the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Kamar Thompson and Kai Wilson, both 17 years old, were accused of shooting and injuring Mark McKenzie during an attempted robbery in the 400 block of Dunkirk Road. Both teens were arrested in October 2024 and charged as adults.

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McKenzie sustained serious injuries requiring several surgeries, including repairs to his liver and gallbladder. He spent 47 days in the hospital recovering from his wounds.

In May 2025, McKenzie spoke at Johns Hopkins Hospital during Trauma Survivors Day, where he and two other victims of major trauma were highlighted.

VIDEO: Hear McKenzie tell his story Victims of major injuries highlighted in honor of Trauma Survivors Day

Thompson pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm. The state is recommending 30 years, suspending all but 15.

Wilson pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder. For him, the state is recommending 40 years, suspending all but 25.