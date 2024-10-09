15-year-old charged as an adult in Rodgers Forge shooting

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Rodgers Forge.

Police announced Tuesday that a 15-year-old was taken into custody.

The teen is accused of shooting and injuring 50-year-old Mark McKenzie during an attempted robbery in the 400 block of Dunkirk Road on September 13.

McKenzie has since had multiple surgeries and is looking ahead to a long road to recovery, according to a GoFundMe page.

Police say the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult.

