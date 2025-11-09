Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen robbery suspects released to parents after assaulting group with screwdriver inside Towson Town Center

TOWSON, Md. — Four teenagers were arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting and robbing another group of teens inside Towson Town Center.

Baltimore County Police said the suspects are between 14 to 17-years-old.

At least one victim was injured after being cut with a screwdriver.

Three of the four suspects were later released to their parents, while the other was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

Officers were able to recover items that were taken during the robbery.

The incident occurred around 8pm, well after the mall's 4pm curfew takes effect for those 17 and younger.

"The Baltimore County Police Department will be working closely with Towson Town Mall security to ensure that its parental guidance policy is being adhered to," police said in a statement.

