Teen cyclist dies from injuries in Towson car collision

TOWSON, Md. — A Towson High School student who was struck by a car while riding his bike has died, according to Baltimore County police.

On May 5, Alex Norenberg, 16, was traveling eastbound on West Joppa Road when he attempted to make a left turn onto Abell Ridge Circle. He collided with a vehicle driving westbound.

Norenberg was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on May 7, police said.

According to Towson High Principal Dr. Kimberly Culbertson, Norenberg was a junior known for his kindness, curiosity, and incredible work ethic.

"This unexpected and tragic news has been very upsetting to our students and staff," Dr. Culbertson said. "Our school counselors have been working with many students individually and in small groups to provide support as students process this loss. On Monday, May 11, the Baltimore County Schools Traumatic Response Team, as well as THS staff, will continue to be available to students as needed."

She encouraged parents to speak with their children about how the loss has affected them and to seek counseling services if needed. Parents with concerns or who would like to refer their child for counseling can call the THS Main Office at 443-809-3608.

"Our school community is deeply saddened by Alex's death. At this time, we do not have information about funeral services. Our thoughts are with the Norenberg family, and we extend our deepest sympathy to them. With the family's permission, we will share additional information as it becomes available," Dr. Culbertson added.