Teen charged in connection with stabbing near Perry Hall High School

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A teen is in police custody following a stabbing near Perry Hall High School on Friday, authorities say.

The incident occurred in the 4600 block of Ebenezer Road and was reported to a Baltimore County Police School Resource Officer.

Police assumed the investigation and found the assault occurred off school grounds during a fight between multiple juveniles and the victim, who has not been identified.

Authorities said the assault took place before the start of the school day.

The victim's injuries were treated at the school.

The teen in custody is charged with first-degree assault.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.