Take your seats - MileOneCares is making sure kids stay safe on every car trip

MileOneCares is making sure children stay seated in recognition of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The philanthropic arm of MileOne Autogroup will be giving away free car seats to families in need at the Heritage Toyota Owings Mills on Sunday, September 7th and September 21st.

This is a part of MileOne Autogroup’s commitment to making child passenger safety accessible to all.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Properly used car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

MileOne Autogroup launched its MileOneCares Car Seat Community Program in 2022 and in 2024 expanded it to offer monthly free car seat distributions in the Baltimore

As of today, it has given away 1,968 seats in 2025 and is on track to surpass its 3,000-seat goal before year’s end—a donation value of at least $300,000.

“Each month, our Baltimore events fill to capacity at 250 families, which speaks to how great the need is,” says Kodeck, Chief Giving Officer for MileOne Autogroup.

“We’re proud to make these events accessible, with Spanish-speaking translators on site and families traveling from across the state to participate—and we’re grateful to our partners at Kids in Safety Seats for helping ensure families leave with the knowledge and confidence to keep their children safe.”

