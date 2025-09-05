Support local, read local: Maryland authors converge on Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — On Saturday in Catonsville, writers and readers will gather for a celebration of local literature - emphasis on 'local.'

The "Simply Written Here" festival takes place at Simply Made Here, a craft shop on Frederick Road between Catonsville and Ellicott City's main streets. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 6.

Mary Tilghman, a local author and event organizer, wants to bring local authors and book lovers together. The part-indoor, part-outdoor gathering will feature food trucks and "book bingo," weather permitting.

"I'm also part of a community of writers, and they're all local, and I want to support them and raise them as the talented people they are. People ought to be reading their books," Tilghman said.

The festival emphasizes local support during a time when online sellers dominate the marketplace, making it challenging for independent creators.

Maryland-based Sarah Wyeth writes and illustrates children's books as a self-published author.

"We should all support local people - whether it's local farmers - I go to Waverly Market a lot - or artists or authors," Wyeth said.

Author Mary Kendall sees the event as part of a larger movement.

"It keeps that whole underground movement of, let's read books, let's find books, and let's support local businesses that sell books," Kendall, another local author who will attend Saturday, told WMAR-2 News.

Many books featured at the festival have Maryland connections, offering readers familiar settings and locations.

"And it's nice, it's kind of that hometown feel," author Mona Shroff told WMAR, "A lot of our books are based in Maryland. So if you live in Maryland, and you're reading about it, you could be like, oh that's Lake Kittamaqundi, I know that place."

The festival also provides valuable face-to-face interactions between authors and readers.

"It's that common bond you have, storytelling goes back to the beginning of time. And it's something we all relate to, it's something that draws us all in," author Kristie Wolf said.

