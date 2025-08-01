Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Subjects identified after baby deer found burned in Perry Hall neighborhood

PERRY HALL, Md. — Baltimore County Police have identified subjects in connection with a baby deer found in the road, burned in Perry Hall last week.

"A baby deer, any animal—to torture them like that is just awful," neighbor Donna McDonough told WMAR-2 News earlier this week.

"It's terrifying to think that somebody in this neighborhood would do such a horrible thing."

Police say charges are pending, though they didn't provide any details about the number of subjects or their ages.

